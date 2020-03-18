PESHAWAR - Speakers at a seminar have urged youth to spearhead the mission of eradicating corruption from society and raise their voice against the alleged apathetic attitude of incumbent rulers.
They held the rulers responsible for rampant corruption in institutions saying it has penetrated in the society like cancer.
The seminar on “Anti-corruption awareness campaign among youth”, held under the auspices of the Amun Taraqqi Party here on Tuesday, where the party chief Muhammad Faiq Shah was the chief guest.
A large number youth, members of civil society and people from different walks of life were present in the seminar.
Faiq Shah while speaking on the occasion said corruption has penetrated in government institutions which needs a proper mechanism and approach to control this menace.
He said the ATP is playing a proactive role in mass awareness and promotion of high values.