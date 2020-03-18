Share:

PESHAWAR - Speakers at a seminar have urged youth to spearhead the mission of eradicating corruption from society and raise their voice against the al­leged apathetic attitude of incumbent rulers.

They held the rulers responsible for rampant corruption in institutions saying it has penetrated in the society like cancer.

The seminar on “An­ti-corruption awareness campaign among youth”, held under the auspic­es of the Amun Taraqqi Party here on Tuesday, where the party chief Muhammad Faiq Shah was the chief guest.

A large number youth, members of civil socie­ty and people from dif­ferent walks of life were present in the seminar.

Faiq Shah while speak­ing on the occasion said corruption has penetrat­ed in government insti­tutions which needs a proper mechanism and approach to control this menace.

He said the ATP is play­ing a proactive role in mass awareness and pro­motion of high values.