ISLAMABAD-Lahore, a city famous for its gardens, has hosted spring for centuries; a celebration that is part of our DNA. And so in 2020 Zuria Dor wanted to celebrate spring in its own way. As a brand, they strongly believe in the well-being of the mind. Playing, laughing, singing & dancing… These are the things that flood us with all those blissful happiness. Without fun, even fashion would start looking dull. #ZuriaDorRung was held at Lahore Polo Club and Event PR was managed by Centaur One.