Millions of people are living in Karachi but like any other big city, there are so many crimes and mismanagement. Hundreds of water contractors are selling tons of water bottles, in the name of mineral water, half of which are unpurified or a risk for health. There is no guarantee that the water you are drinking is safe. Especially on railway stations the situation is worse. So, the question is how can we sure that the water we are drinking is ‘purified?’

SARA HUSSAIN,

Karachi, May 11.