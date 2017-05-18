ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Wednesday lodged a protest with the United Nations Military Observers (UNMOGIP) over unprovoked Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) and targeting of civilian population by Indian Army on May 10, 13 and 16, 2017.

According to ISPR, the United Nations Military Observers were invited to GHQ to register a protest over unprovoked Ceasefire Violations (CFV’s) and targeting of civilian population by Indian Army on May 10, 13 and 16, 2017. It further said that the UN Military Observers were also apprised with the latest situation along the Line of Control (LOC).

It said that Indian Army used small arms, automatic and heavy caliber weapons, heavy mortar (122 mm Mortars) and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela sectors to target Pakistani villages resulting in shahadat of 1 x civilian and injuring 15 x others including women and children.