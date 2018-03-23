A Sui gas pipeline has been blown up by some miscreants near Madina tul Hikmat, area of Manghopir

According to media reports, gas pipeline of 16 inches diameter was damaged by explosion.

Concerned officials said gas supply to the areas of Mango peer, Banaras and adjoining was suspended soon after the incident. However no loss of life has been reported.

Bomb disposal squad reached the scene to determine the nature of blast.

According to bomb disposal squad officials, 500 to 600 grams explosive material was used to carry out blast, and the material was local made.

Staff of Sui gas pipeline also spotted place of incident for renovation.