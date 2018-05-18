Share:

KANDHKOT - At least 10 houses were completely gutted due to a fire in the jurisdiction of Buxapur police station on Thursday. According to villagers, a fire broke out in the house of a farmer while engulfed a group of houses in Moosa Domki Village, major loss was reported, two siblings namely Bushra (9), and Ali Khan (6), died. They said that all valuables including dowry, stock of grain, vehicles and other daily usage items were burned to ashes. They demanded from government for compensation to rebuild their houses and also supply of daily usage items.

ROAD MISHAP - At least five passengers of a bus were sustained serious injuries in a road mishap near Indus Highway on Thursday.

A collision was occurred between a passenger bus and a heavy truck resultantly, five people including: Qudrutallah, Rameez, Liaquat and others were sustained serious injuries.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.