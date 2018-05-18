Share:

GUJRANWALA - During crackdown on corrupt elements, Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) nabbed four accused involved in bribery and fraud cases. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed while talking to the media said that ACE team arrested a proclaimed offender, an official of Punjab Highway Department, for taking bribe of Rs90,000 from two citizens for recruitment in the department. He said that a citizen Syed Samar Abbas gave an application to the ACE that Rana Maqsood, the official from Narowal, had received Rs75,000 from him for appointment of his son in the highway department while another citizen Rizwan Bhatti also alleged that he had received Rs15,000 for appointment of his son.

During investigations, the allegations levelled against the accused got proved while he did not produce him before the inquiry and was declared as proclaimed offender on 26-6-2017. Now on a tip off, the raiding party held him from his house, h said.

The regional director further said that the ACE teams have also arrested a patwari involved in fraud case by tampering the record. The case was put up by Assistant Commissioner Malikwal against Patwari Nisar Ahmed. He mentioned that a citizen Nazir alleged that accused Patwari had transferred his 10-marla land fraudulently to another citizen by tampering the record.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had received Rs350,000 from the beneficiary for transfer of the land illegally. Its circle officer Mandi Bahauddin arrested the accused from his office.

In another raid, he arrested a couple involved in a land fraud case from Sialkot. In this regard a citizen Allah Ditta gave an application to ACE that accused Attaullah and his wife Abasat Begum with the conclusion of revenue officials tampered the record of his 123 kanal land. The inquiry officer gave full opportunity to the accused persons for clarification but they did not satisfy the team. Resultantly, the circle officer conducted a raid and arrested both the accused.

On the other side, Model Town police traced a murder case and arrested two accused. According to police, Asif was murdered when he was coming home from his shop about 14 days before.

CPO Gujranwala Ashfaq Khan constituted an investigation team under the supervision of SDOP Model Town. After investigation, the team traced out both the accused including Sufyan and Nabeel from their houses. Sufyan has been working at the shop of deceased for three months and both the accused confessed their crime. They said that they killed the shop owner for showing resistance in a robbery attempt.