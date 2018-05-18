Share:

Acid attacks have been very common in the country of Pakistan. The violence against women is increasing due to the most common issue is that for rejecting marriage proposals. On Thursday a shocking acid attack was occurred on the three university girl in Gujarat two included sisters their 80% body got burns. Criminal attacked on them when they were at a bus stop. At least, 400 annual acid attacks reported by rights organization. And 80pc women are targeted. According to human rights communism of Pakistan (HRCP) 5660 crimes were reported against women in the four provinces in the first 10 months of 2017.

ALTAF FATEH,

Turbat, April 25.