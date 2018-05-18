Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Development Working Party of Azad government reviewed 13 proposed development projects worth Rs1.95 billion for their approval under the fiscal year of 2017-18.

The 11th meeting of the AJK DWP, the approving forum, was held with the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) in the chair on Tuesday. Rs1.95 billion projects appertaining to electricity, foreign aid, physical planning & housing, development authorities, rehabilitation & resettlement, tourism, civil defence, industries, local government & rural development and research and development sectors were reviewed. The meeting was attended among others by of the federal government, secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the P&DD, GoAJ&K.

The significant projects that were brought under discussion include Electricity Component of the Prime Minister Community Infrastructure Development Programme (PM-CIDP), restoration of flood protection structure along Bhimber Nullah, restoration of the irrigation infrastructure & flood mitigation at Kardala, Muzaffarabad under AJ&K-DCRIP, construction of three police stations at Muzaffarabad and police station at District Hattian, Police Training School Hostel, acquisition of 50 kanal land & fencing of police lines, District Muzaffarabad Procurement of Emergency Equipment for Traffic Police, reconditioning/improvement of link roads in the City area, Muzaffarabad, provision of facilities to the J&K refugees settled in Pakistan, development of roadside facilities in AJ&K and establishment of bomb disposal services at Six Sub-Divisions located on Line of Control (LoC).

These projects include acquisition of land and fencing of proposed Special Economic Zone at Bang, Mirpur, Civil Registration & Vital Statistics Management, institutional capacity building of the Local Government & Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) through provision of logistics facilities & office equipment, GIS Based Multi Sectoral Thematic Mapping Programme in AJ&K and Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) in AJ&K.