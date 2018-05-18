Share:

London - Star pacer Mohammad Amir has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to allow him to take personal fielders with him on future Tests, beginning with the two match series against England, The Dependent has learnt.

According to sources, Amir’s request comes after the number of dropped catches off his bowling in Test cricket since his return approached the 20 mark. “Amir wants a contingent of his trusted people as extra fielders who would field whenever he is bowling,” a PCB official told The Dependent. “We would obviously have to request the ICC [International Cricket Council] because this is unprecedented, but the player argues that if personal physios and coaches can tour with international athletes, why not personal fielders.” While PCB is yet to send the request to ICC, sources reveal that Amir already has a backup plan in place, in case his request isn’t entertained. “He’s planning to field in the slip cordon off his own bowling,” a close aid of the fast bowler told The Dependent. “He’s been watching lots of Bugs Bunny cartoons where he’d pitch and bat himself while playing baseball. Amir hopes to replicate that.”