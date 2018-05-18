Share:

London - Bella Hadid enjoys dressing for herself and no longer likes to listen to the opinions of others when it comes to her personal outfit choices.

The 21-year-old model has been stepping out in a variety of head-turning outfits on the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival ensuring all the cameras on focused on her.

Bella - who was signed to IMG models in 2014 - admits she now feels confident in her clothing choices and no longer pays attention to critics or the fashion police.

She said: ‘’I’ve always loved fashion and I don’t care if anyone likes what I wear. I’m finally comfortable with the things that I want to wear. That’s what fashion is all about - if you’re happy with what you’re wearing then nothing else matters.’’

Now she is confident with her style, Bella - the younger sister of Gig Hadid - wants to experiment more with her clothing choices.

She added: ‘’It’s important to push boundaries and over the years I’ve done that. Perhaps, there have been a few times that I’ve gone overboard, but I like to do whatever makes me feel good and a lot of the time that is pushing the boundaries. I like to put on random things that sometimes work and sometimes don’t and everyone hates it.’’

However, one wardrobe problem she does have is that she never knows what to pack for when she’s travelling to different countries for her career

She confessed: ‘’I bring everything; I’m a terrible packer, I think, ‘What if I get cold at night or on the flight?’ So, I bring five cashmere sweaters. I like to change it up and it differs according to where I’m going and what mood I’m in. Sometimes I only want to wear black, sometimes I want to wear a rainbow dress. It depends what my vibe is.’’