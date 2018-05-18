Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking registration of high treason case against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his remarks about Mumbai attacks.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza dismissed the petition moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek. The judge held that the petitioners should approach the relevant forum for redressal of their grievances. However, the judge dismissed Pakistan Zindabad Party’s petition after its counsel withdrew it .

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek decided to challenge the single bench’s decision on Friday (today). “We’ll file appeal against the single bench’s decision,” said Advocate Ishtiaq Ch, the counsel of Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

Both the petitioners had said in their petitions that Nawaz Sharif gave ‘irresponsible’ statement and brought bad image to the country across the world and subsequently India was crying for action against Pakistan.

They said Sharif’s statement benefited India and those who were against the homeland and equal to damaging the safety and the interests of state. They said apparently Sharif was guilty of high treason as well as offences punishable in terms of the Official Secret Act, 1923 for which he must be proceeded in accordance with law.

The petitioners plead that the statement of Nawaz Sharif amounted to commit treason against the country and he was liable to be proceeded against under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as sections 3 and 5 of Official Secret Act, 1923.

Elias Davidson wrote a book tittled “The Betrayal of India” about Mumbai attacks and claimed that it was India herself that staged the attacks with an objective to tell the US and international community that India was a victim of Pakistan, said the petitioner. He said the writer also claimed that the attack was carried out only for Indian’s narrative just to blame Pakistan.

They prayed to the court order the ministry of interior to lodge a case against the former prime minister under Article 6 of the Constitution and prosecute him in terms of high treason.