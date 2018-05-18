Share:

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi will take strict action against parking violators.CTP has also evolved a comprehensive traffic plan for Ramzan under which special arrangements are being made to regulate traffic load on city roads.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, special traffic squads and enhanced number of traffic wardens have been deployed at all main roads and intersections of the city whereas help lines 1915 and 051-9272616 have been set up at Race Course Traffic Office along with the deployment of a special squad.

The helpline 1915 will provide 24-hour help and assistance to the citizens.

Bilal Iftikhar said, proper traffic arrangements have been made for Ramzan Dastarkhawans and 16 Ramzan Sasta Bazaars of Rawalpindi district.

Bilal Iftikhar said arrangements are being made to control the traffic mess especially in congested areas so that the citizens could reach their destinations within the shortest possible time. The CTO said, traffic wardens have been directed to work with dedication and commitment to ensure traffic flow so that traffic jams could be avoided.

He informed that he himself would supervise all the arrangements made for Ramzan. In order to provide relief to the citizens, strict action against transporters charging exorbitant fares from the passengers have also been ordered, he said.–APP

350 dengue fever suspects visit Allied Hospitals

RAWALPINDI: Around 350 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 11 cases were probable who were provided with the required treatment while no positive case was reported in the Rawalpindi area, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan talking to APP said here on Thursday.

He said all out-efforts are being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi, adding “Dengue fever situation is under control.

Chance of dengue fever will end by mid of October when the weather conditions change.” Dr Zeeshan said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality. He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found. He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and to not panic since dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.–APP

82,400 nutrition sachets provided to pregnant women

RAWALPINDI: Additional Deputy Commissioner Sara Hayat said that to overcome food deficiency 82,400 nutrient sachets have been provided to children and pregnant women during the months of March and April. Chairing a meeting here at the DC office on Tuesday, she said that 246 children have been admitted to hospitals in March and April due to nutrition deficiencies while earlier 444 children suffering from food deficiencies were admitted in the hospital and 280 children were discharged after recovering in March and April. –APP

Ramazan greetings from Rector, President IIUI

ISLAMABAD: Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh have wished a blessed and peaceful Ramadan to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world.

In the joint felicitation message, both IIUI Rector and President have urged the Muslim youth to disseminate Islam’s message of peace adding that fasting is all about patience, virtue and peace. They said the Holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity to get rid of societal issues and prevailing malpractices as it makes the minds, souls and actions as limpid as water. –Staff Reporter

In the issued statement, they added that poor, ill and helpless people must not be left alone in this month of blessings and they should be given the top priority. IIUI Rector and President said it’s the month to practice patience, self control, care for poor and needy. They said that distribution of Zakat to the needy should be observed and said that the practice encourages economic equality in the society.