LAHORE - Drizzle in various parts of the city with winds blowing turned weather pleasant on the first of Ramadan on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, light rain in the city decreased the temperature with maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to remain at 36 and 26 Celsius degrees. A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist for the next two days. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper KP , Fata, Islamabad, upper Punjab, GB and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, DIK, DGK, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.