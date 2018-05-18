Share:

The hoopla around the statements of the ousted Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif regarding the Mumbai attacks does not seem to be ending soon. Be it the government functionaries or the masses, everyone is engaged in the debate of whether or not the ousted PM stands correct and what treatment should he be subjected to for making such claims. The opposition staged a walkout in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke out in favour of the ousted PM and called out the media for misquoting Nawaz Sharif and challenging his loyalty to Pakistan, especially after he took a stand for the country’s nuclear program.

While the claim of standing up for the nuclear program might be a stretch, but the PM was not wrong in pointing out that what was said by the former PM has been said on countless occasions before by former President General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf, former ISI Director General Shuja Pasha and General Durrani. If that is the case, the statement should not cause such a frenzy. At the same time, if the statement is as problematic as many would like to think it is, then a proper investigation must be launched to verify whether such acts were committed or not. The truth and reconciliation commission as suggested by the PM can help identify the facts and make the situation easier for everyone.

However since elections are right around the corner, no one wants to take the legal course for this because political statements double the drama and the theatrics; getting the parties the required attention. Seing as this is the fag end of the parliament’s tenure it should not surprise us that parties are only going to engage in petty accusations and will not resort to a legal course of action – or law-making for that matter. From now till the elections, the Parliament is set to be an arena for political showmanship.