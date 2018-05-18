Share:

BUREWALA - The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) activists blocked a road near PI Link Canal over alleged brawl of their district president Malik Zulfiqar Ahmed Awan with a Vehari-based lawyer on Wednesday. Malik Zulfiqar Ahmed Awan and Rai Ahmed Kharal Advocate quarrelled over an issue upon which the PKI workers blocked road near the canal in protest. They alleged that the lawyers had made a life attempt on PKI district president. The blockage of the road caused a severe traffic mess.–Staff Reporter