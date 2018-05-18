Share:

CANNES:-A wacky comedy that features a superstar footballer bearing a striking resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo has won the best film prize in the Critics’ Week section at Cannes. “Diamantino” follows a preening Portuguese hero whose life falls apart when he misses a penalty in a World Cup final. Critics at the world’s top film festival had cheered the debut feature by Portuguese-American duo Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt, which has subplots about the Panama Papers and gay adoption. A hilarious cross between John Waters, Pedro Almodovar and Monty Python films, the Ronaldo character is tormented by images of gigantic pink Pekingese lapdogs as he bears down on goal.–AFP