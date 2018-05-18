Share:

KARACHI (PR) - A major step forward has been taken in SSGC’s relentless drive against gas theft. In what marks the first conviction under Gas (Theft and Recovery) Act 2016 in SSGC’s history, the judge of the Gas Utility Court, Karachi West has awarded a 5-year prison term and a fine of Rs50,000 to the accused Mohammad Shafique, owner of Pakwan Center located in Peerabad area of Pak Colony in District West.

Few months back, SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) and SSGC Police squad conducted a raid on this Pakwan Center and arrested Shafique for his involvement in the direct use of gas. A case vide FIR # 35/2017 was summarily registered against the culprit by the SSGC Police.

It goes to the credit of SS&CGTO’s Prosecution Wing led by Major Ayaz Khan (R), complaints and witnesses of the Operations Wing as well as the personnel from the Intelligence Wing that pursued the case successfully with full support from SSGC Police.

SSGC is determined to ensure that efficient prosecution continues in the future too, so that the culprits engaged in gas theft can be brought to book. Gas theft is a major factor behind unaccounted-for-gas (UFG) or line losses that severely impacted the financial bottom-line of both SSGC and SNGPL, Pakistan’s premier gas utilities.