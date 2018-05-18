Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that it is a matter of pride for entire nation that NGOs working in social sector are being recognised and financially supported by international donor agencies and institutions, which is also a tremendous achievement on the part of such organizations.

This he said during a briefing of reputed NGO Hands at Governor House on Thursday. Patron-in-chief of Hands Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billo was also present on the occasion. He said that endorsement of Hands work in the field of health, education, livelihood, infrastructure and water and sanitation by USAID, UKaid and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in financial terms, is a reflection of their faith and trust in the activities being carried out by Hands.

The governor said that the services of welfare and charitable organisations are source of motivation to all the philanthropists and they also act as an extended arm of government for providing basic amenities of life to the masses across the country. Their impact on the lives of locals is immense and long lasting, he observed.

While citing the example of social uplift projects of Thar being under taken by the companies operating there under social corporate responsibility, the governor said that people of Thar are experiencing better education, health and infrastructure facilities due to these projects. Many schools, health centers, hand pumps and sanitation schemes have been completed and work on several such projects is in different phases of completion, he opined.

He said health and education were the most important areas of social sector, as they have direct bearing on the lives of the masses. The 37 years long services of Hands in these areas which is now available in 48 districts of the Country is a remarkable achievement, he added.

Appreciating the disaster management skills of Hands, Governor Sindh said that has contributed a lot during natural calamities and disasters with relief and rehabilitation work. He assured every help and assistance to Hands management in their functioning.

Chief Executive Hands Dr. Tanveer briefed Governor Sindh about the projects of the organization. He informed that Hands was established in 1979 and has presence in 17000 villages in 48 districts across Pakistan. Loans are being provided to communities to earn their livelihood by setting small businesses under livelihood enhancement program (LEP), he added.

He further said that 13 Disaster Risk Management Centers are also operating under Hands. UKaid has been the biggest donor of Hands, which has donated 26.36 million pounds during last 6 years for various charitable projects, he added

Billo thanked Governor Sindh for his assurance of support and said that by enhancement in grant, the scope of Hands would be further broadened.