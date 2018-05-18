Share:

HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT/FAISALABAD - The government has claimed that quality commodities were being provided at subsidised prices in Ramazan bazaars providing relief for the faithful in the holy month.

Four Ramazan Bazaars have been functioning at Hafizabad, Sukheke, Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian where most of the essential commodities are being sold to the consumers at less than the prevalent prices in the market. There was heavy rush seen in these bazaars. Meanwhile, the DC has thanked the cooperation of the traders for selling the commodities at these bazaars and fair price shops. She also called upon the traders in the market to stop fleecing the consumers particularly during this sacred month and provide essential commodities by reducing their profit to get the blessings of Almighty Allah.

Meanwhile, the District Price Control Committee has fixed prices of almost all the essential commodities at Rs10 to 20 per kg less than the prevalent market prices. The DC has directed the administration to ensure minimum prices of vegetables and fruits by keeping vigilant eye over the wholesale and retailers.

The Sialkot district administration has also established seven Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The provincial government would provide food items, daily use commodities, fruit and other items at these bazaars on subsidised rates during Ramazan, ADCG Sialkot Meesam Abbas said.

Nineteen Ramazan bazaars have been set up in the Faisalabad district. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani while giving briefing to newsmen said that Ramazan bazaars had been established at Riaz Shahid Chowk Islam Nagar, Millat Road near Star Petroleum, Factory area Sir Syed Town, Akbar Chowk Gulistan Colony, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road, Fawara Chowk near Kashmir Park, Main Samundri Road and Model Bazaar Jhang Road.

The others are situated at Iron Market D Type Colony, Kaleem Shaheed Park Narwala Road, Adda Sadhar Jhang Road, Chatriwali Ground Jinnah Colony, Gujra Road near Riksha Stand Samundri, Chiniot Road near Jinnah Park Chak Jhumra, Quaid-e-Azam Road near Bus Stand Tandilianwala, Pull Saim near Rail Bazaar Mamunkanjan, Sahulat bazaars near PTCL office Jhumra Road Jaranwala and Jaranwala Road Adda Khurrianwala.

He said that the stalls of fruit, vegetables, grocery, agriculture fair price shops, meat and other kitchen items, sugar and flour had been set up.

He said that foolproof security, parking facilities, cleanliness, medical camp, public address system, CCTV cameras, generators and other necessary arrangements had also been made in those bazaars. He said that more than 350 Sehar and Iftar Dastarkhwans would also be arranged with the cooperation of philanthropists. He said that efficient staff had also been deputed in these bazaars to achieve the desired results.

He expressed his determinations regarding keeping the prices of essential items under control. He said that strict monitoring would be carried out and fresh food items would be ensured to facilitate the consumers.

He said that the special price control magistrates would also be made active to check the prices of essential commodities in the markets. He vowed that the shopkeepers would not be allowed to exploit the consumers and the profiteers would be dealt with iron hand.

He said that a district control room had also been made active at DC Office to monitor the prices and redressal of the public complaints regarding price hike. He directed the duty Incharges/staff of Ramazan bazaars to perform duties with passion and commitment to serve the consumers. He directed the duties of Ramazan bazaars not be taken as formality as the task required full responsibilities for providing every possible economic relief for the citizens.