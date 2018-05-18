Share:

Rawalpindi - An unknown gunman opened indiscriminate firing outside a mosque in Morgah during Taraveeh prayer, sources disclosed on Thursday.

The shooting, which is being ruled out as an incident of terrorism, took place outside Dhoke Sobedaran (Jhamra), within limits of Police Station (PS) Morgah, at about 10:15pm on Wednesday night, causing a wave of panic among devotees and the area residents, they said.

The occurrence of the incident after the announcement of a foolproof security plan for Ramadan by CPO has raised a question mark on the vigilance of Morgah police, sources said.

However, nobody has been hurt in the shooting. The gunman managed to escape the scene, sources added. Interestingly, police has denied the occurrence of the firing incident in Morgah.

Talking to The Nation, SI Imran Haider, spokesman to CPO Rawalpindi, when approached for his version, said SHO PS Morgah SI Nadeem ul Hassan visited the area and reported to CPO no firing incident took place there.

He said an inquiry would be held in the firing incident and the culprit would be arrested soon.