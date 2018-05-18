Share:

New York - Harry Styles is going to executive produce a new sitcom loosely based on the early days of One Direction.

Called Happy Together, it will be shown on American network CBS.Damon Wayans Jr and Amber Stevens West will play a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when a young pop star moves in. That pop star will be played by 24-year-old Neighbours actor Felix Mallard. The story mirrors one key aspect of Harry’s early days with 1D. When he first started in the band he moved into the house his friend, TV producer Ben Winston, shared with his wife in London. Harry originally said he’d be moving in for just a couple of weeks as a house he wanted to move into nearby needed some work doing to it beforehand.

The pop star ended up sleeping on a mattress in the attic for 20 months. Ben Winston is no stranger to the world of showbiz either. He’s the executive producer on the Late Late Show with James Corden and will, like Styles, have the same role on this show. Happy Together is due out in autumn, CBS says.