Share:

NAB arrests bank executive on fraud charges

The national anti-graft body on Thursday arrested an executive officer of the National Bank of Pakistan in connection with a mega corruption case. A spokesman for the national accountability bureau said Usman Saeed, Lahore Vice-President of the National Bank of Pakistan, was arrested over alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees in the Foreign Exchange Department of bank. During the course of Investigation, the spokesman claimed, the accused was found involved in the scam in addition to different other private mega business groups. They allegedly evaded Letter of Credit amounts. The NAB Lahore officials have got eleven days physical remand of the accused, Usman Saeed, after producing him before an accountability court. The investigations will continue as major a breakthrough is expected in this case, the spokesman said. Earlier, NAB officials raided the bank branch and confiscated all the required records, wherein, the record shows involvement of 13 Mega Business Groups and NBP officials to cause a loss to the tune of three billion rupees to the national kitty. The business groups known to be involved into the scam include Crescent Jute, Ittefaq Sons, Kashmir Funds, PEL, Sargodha Jute, AZ Gard Nine, Big Feed, United Foam, Yousaf Weaving, Escorts Pakistan, Olympia Oils and Sajjad Textile etc.–Staff Reporter

Police recover six stolen cars, two motorcycles

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Cantonment has smashed a vehicle-lifting-gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen cars and motorcycles from their possession. DSP AVLS Cantonment Saleem Mukhtar Butt led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Farman alias Bhatti, a ring leader of the gang, and his accomplice Dilawar. The police also recovered six cars and two motorcycles. During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed to dozens incidents of car lifting that committed in different areas of the city. SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Makain has announced commendatory certificates for raiding team.–APP

Accidents claim two lives

Two people including a police constable died in road accidents in different parts of the metropolis on Thursday. According to police, Constable Khalid Mahmood riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when the fatal accident took place near a factory on the Katcha Road. An eyewitness told the police that the man lost his control and the speedy bike hit an electric pole. As a result, he died on the spot. Police later handed over the body to the family. Khalid, a police constable in Lahore, was the resident of a village in Deepalpur, district Okara. In another accident, a 32-year-old motorcyclist died when a speedy car bumped into his two-wheeler in the limits of Harbanspura. The victim, not identified yet, died on the spot. The car driver fled instantly. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating. –APP

Woman gets plot back

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has helped a UK-based Pakistani woman get her plot worth Rs 10 million. Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said in a statement that Essex (UK) based Mrs Farah Humayon had lodged a complaint that she had purchased a residential plot measuring 10 marlas in a private housing society of Lahore in 2004. Despite payment she had not been given possession of the plot. The OPC referred the matter to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore, which pursued the management of the society to handed over the plot to the applicant.–APP