LAHORE - Four rare interviews about personality of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, a key leader of the Pakistan Movement and father of journalism in Pakistan, have been compiled into a CD with the title “Meri Nazar Se”.

The famous people whose interviews have been compiled into this CD are late Majid Nizami, late Colonel (Retired) Amjad Hussain Syed, former president Rafique Tarrar and Syed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani. The interviews were conducted by founding secretary of the Zafar Ali Khan Trust Raja Asad Ali Khan, who is former assistant to Unicef, radio and TV analyst and cricket commentator. These interviews were conducted almost 10 years ago. The conversation of the aforementioned interviewees about Maulana Zafar Ali Khan will serve as a reference for researchers and the younger generation. These interviews will highlight Maulana Zafar Ali Khan’s role and contribution to the Pakistan Movement. These CDs will be available for sale at a book shop of the Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust at 21-Noon Avenue, Muslim Town, Lahore (phone number 042-35846676) after Eidul Fitr.