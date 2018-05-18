Share:

Los Angeles - Janet Jackson thanked her fans for all of their ‘’love’’ as she celebrated her 52nd birthday. The ‘Together Again’ hitmaker took to Instagram to thank her loyal supporters for all their sweet messages to mark her birthday. Alongside a kissing emoji, she wrote on Instagram: ‘’Thank u so much for all the birthday love. I love you more than you know. See you Sunday (sic)’’ It will no doubt be a great year for Janet as it was recently revealed that she is set to receive the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Janet will be handed the honour at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, where she will also take to the stage for her first televised performance in nine years. And Janet will also have a busy summer ahead of her after she recently announced she would be extending her ‘State of the World’ tour by adding 11 dates in North America.

It was recently explained that Janet’s gigs were set to celebrate her life, by making sure the staging doesn’t overshadow the singer’s powerful vocals.

Her creative director Gil Duldulao said: ‘’I could have easily been like ‘Hey, listen, I want to do this type of tour, which is let’s go so creative or let’s go so over the top,’ which tours are doing or is a big thing, which is creating the visuals, LED screens, lighting. I was involved all of that content and visuals but I wanted the audience to remember who she is and to celebrate her. She’s such a legend. And I think I did well.

‘’I think that was the main point is for the group and mass of people to come together and try to be positive in such a world we live in now.’’