Share:

Rawalpindi - Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu called on Minister of Defence Production Barrister Usman Ibrahim on Thursday and exchanged views on matters of shared interest besides improving cooperation in defence production.

Barrister Usman Ibrahim emphasized that Pakistan and Korea enjoy long standing friendly relations and the minister said that Pakistan deeply values these relations with Korea and is willing to step into joint ventures for development of different defence products.

He also expressed his desire to manifest cooperation in different fields like trade, economy, defence culture, science and technology. The minister stressed the need for identifying areas of mutual interest so that both countries may move ahead. Barrister Usman Ibrahim suggested that exchange of visits at various levels will open new avenues of prospective collaboration in the sphere of defence and defence production industry.