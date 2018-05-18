Share:

KP governor lauds NBP’s efforts

PESHAWAR (PR): A rickshaws distribution ceremony was held at Governor House here the other day, which was attended by Iqbal Zafar Jahgra, governor KP, Saeed Ahmad, president National Bank of Pakistan, principal secretary to governor, Saima Rahim, regional head, Islamic Banking NBP, Shaukat Mahmood, group head Quality Assurance Group, and the recipients of the rickhshaws from Mohmand Agency. The governor, in his address, thanked the president NBP & his team for the kind gesture and love with the people of KP.

He appreciated the efforts made by NBP in promoting Islamic banking which according to him was the preferred choice of the people of the province in general and tribesmen of tribal agencies in particular. He urged president NBP to open Islamic banking branches almost at every agency headquarter to cater to the financial needs of the tribesmen in compliance with their religious faith.

He acknowledged the efforts of regional head Saima Rahim and the president in this respect. He said that NBP's initiative is a gesture which is meant to help, serve and provide work for alleviation of poverty in the community as a whole. He hoped that this journey of love and affinity between NBP and tribal people will continue and will go together for a long time.

Oppo announces 5G video call demo

LAHORE (PR): Oppo Global Research Institute (Shenzhen) has announced that the company has successfully demonstrated the world's first 5G video call demo using 3D structured light technology. The demonstration reproduced a 3D portrait image on a remote receiver using portrait information collected structured-light 3D camera of an Oppo phone and 5G NR terminal prototypes from Qualcomm technologies. The success of this innovative technology demo marks a milestone in applying 5G technology standards to real practices in the industry and facilitates the exploration of new application in the 5G era.

The Oppo’s demonstration, 5G video call with 3D structured light technology, utilised a customized OPPO R11s with integrated structured light camera. The demo collected the colour and 3D depth information of the target object by using RGB and the structured light camera of the phone. This information, transmitted under a 5G environment, finally displayed the target object in a remote display screen.

Huawei Technologies holds Education Summit

LAHORE (PR): Huawei Technologies Enterprise Business Group held the Education Summit in Karachi the other day.

The event was attended by over 120 representatives from the education sector. The event was also attended by the Counsel General of the Karachi Chinese Consulate, Wang Yu who was the Chief guest at the event. Wang Yu said, “Huawei Technologies over the past two decades has had some great achievements globally and also in Pakistan.”

The counsel general further stated, “The education sector of Pakistan is growing and we hope that this keeps moving further and towards betterment.”

EFU Life wins Brand of the Year award

KARACHI (PR): EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘Brands of the Year Award 2017’ for the Best Life Insurance Company by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

‘Brands of the Year Award’ is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognised as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer preference.

It honors only that single brand in each category every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria.

2017 was the start of the 25th year of EFU Life business operations as a leading life insurer in Pakistan. EFU Life is pioneer of the unit linking concept in Pakistan and has always been at the forefront of ground breaking innovations in products, technology and services.

CEO communication sessions at Descon

LAHORE (PR): Descon Engineering, a premier EPC company in Pakistan, recently conducted Bi-annual CEO communications sessions to further its foundation of trust and open communication. These sessions were carried out across all Descon operations in Pakistan and overseas. Carried out in March & May, the event was opened by Ahsan Qureshi, CHRO, who further passed it on to Abdul Razak Dawood, CEO.

Speaking on the current situation and future plans of Descon, the intention was to keep all the employees aware of the progress made in the last year.

Ahsan Qureshi said, “We are fully committed to the flow of open and honest communications across all levels of our organisation. We want our employees to know where we stand and what the future holds for Descon. The CEO communication sessions play an integral part in making this possible.”

Breakout present in 16 cities

LAHORE (PR): Breakout has established itself as an unparalleled high-street western wear and has now been creating significant buzz in the eastern wear department as well.

In just a short span of seven years, Breakout is present in 16 cities with 46 retail stores of the same, 41 retail stores of kids wear and 10 retail stores of East Breakout, all maintaining the brand’s quality with imaginative and funky collection for women, men and children.

East Breakout has always been praised by the women for providing them with comfortable clothes.

The brand has offered apparel for young girls. East Breakout has a large variety of apparel.

Signify changes name

KARACHI (PR): Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has announced its new company name, following the amendment of the company’s articles of association changing its name from Philips Lighting N.V. to Signify N.V.

“The choice of our new company name originates from the way light becomes an intelligent language, which connects and conveys meaning,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. “It is a clear expression of our strategic vision and purpose to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world.”

Signify will continue to use the Philips brand for its products, the most trusted lighting brand in the world, under the existing licensing agreement with Royal Philips. The company expects the name change to be implemented in all the countries where it is active by the beginning of 2019.