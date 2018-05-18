Share:

Sydney - Kylie Minogue has revealed she is hoping to release a bonus track from ‘Golden’ after fighting to get it on the deluxe copy of the record.

The Australian pop star has revealed she fought with her record label to get the song ‘Lost Without You’ on the deluxe version of her latest LP ‘Golden’.

However, whether they like it or not she plans on pushing the track and even has a video planned. She told the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’I had to fight to get that on the deluxe. I just would not let it go.

‘’It will be on tour, because if it’s not on tour ... I won’t be seen again. ‘’Ive seen the visuals in my head. ‘’My record company don’t even know these feelings, but I think it will be a single at some point. It has to.’’ Meanwhile, Sigala is hoping the 49-year-old singer will still release the pop banger the pair worked on. The ‘Came Here For Love’ hitmaker made a track for Kylie last year, which he previously revealed he sounded ‘’amazing’’ on, but the ‘Dancing’ singer decided to go down the country route on ‘Golden’. However, Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - is still holding out on Kylie dropping the track.

He told BANG Showbiz recently: ‘’I started doing stuff for her album but she decided to go off in a slightly different angle, a more country vibe, so it didn’t really fit. ‘’The song we’ve done I’ve always loved and she sounds amazing on it so I really don’t want that to go to waste. ‘’It’s classic Kylie, when she sang on it, it was like this huge 90s sound, very up her street, big piano sounds.’’