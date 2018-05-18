LOAD SHEDDING

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Friday | May 18, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
5:41 PM | May 18, 2018
Hundreds of designer bags, jewelry, cash seized in Malaysia from ex-PM
5:34 PM | May 18, 2018
Bahawalpur Institute of Science, Technology to be completed at cost of Rs 2290m: Baligh
5:25 PM | May 18, 2018
Vice Chairman Chinese Central Military Commission visits Naval Headquarters
5:11 PM | May 18, 2018
Egyptian President opens Gaza border for month of Ramazan
4:41 PM | May 18, 2018
Shroud does not have pocket: Hamza Shahbaz
3:26 PM | May 18, 2018
6 years without exercise can increase risk of heart failure
3:02 PM | May 18, 2018
Caretaker PM to be announced on Tuesday: Khursheed Shah
2:23 PM | May 18, 2018
All institutions should work together for progress of country: Rajwana
2:13 PM | May 18, 2018
Mango export target set at 100,000 tons for 2018
2:11 PM | May 18, 2018
Cambridge Analytica files for voluntary bankruptcy in US
1:53 PM | May 18, 2018
Windsor in lock down as royal wedding approaches
1:43 PM | May 18, 2018
Kakar applauds Pak Army's role in Radd-ul-Fasaad operation
1:29 PM | May 18, 2018
Federal govt spends over Rs423mln on construction of Raghagan dam
1:08 PM | May 18, 2018
Anniversary of Pak-Serbia diplomatic relations being observed today
1:03 PM | May 18, 2018
UN Security Council urged to serve interests of all states
12:30 PM | May 18, 2018
China stands to gain in Iran after US quits nuclear deal
12:23 PM | May 18, 2018
'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch
12:11 PM | May 18, 2018
PM expresses satisfaction over thriving Pak-China ties
12:10 PM | May 18, 2018
'Lack of forgiveness' could be keeping John Cena, Nikki Bella apart
12:00 PM | May 18, 2018
UN peacekeeper killed in ambush in Central African Republic
LOAD SHEDDING
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
LOAD SHEDDING
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
5:31 PM | April 13, 2018
More delays in GE power plants a worry for PML-N
April 11, 2018
Load Shedding In Karachi
April 10, 2018
HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LOAD SHEDDING AND DELAY IN ORANGE TRAIN AND.........
8:42 PM | February 14, 2018
No load shedding being conducted in country except power theft areas, NA told
Top Stories
5:25 PM | May 18, 2018
Vice Chairman Chinese Central Military Commission visits Naval Headquarters
11:31 PM | May 17, 2018
Terror bid targeting FC centre in Quetta foiled
8:16 PM | May 17, 2018
Shahbaz vows to address concerns of PML-N legislators
6:07 PM | May 17, 2018
SC directs PM House to clear unpaid amount to Quetta church attack victims
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus