Share:

Karachi - Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mustaq Ahmed will be joining the West Indies coaching staff for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. Cricket West Indies (CWI) is appointing Ahmed, 47, on a short-term contract for a month as the squad prepares for the Sri Lanka tour. He is expected to focus on the developing the team’s spin assets. Ahmed said he is looking forward to the assignment. He said it was a privilege to work with West Indies cricket team, since it had a very rich history of class, commitment and sheer dominance in the cricket world.

Ahmed spent six years as spin consultant with the England side, helping them win the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series. He has served as head coach of the Pakistan Cricket Academy, as well as serving in several coaching positions in the Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CWI Cricket Director Jimmy Adams said Ahmed could play a pivotal role in helping to develop the region’s spin assets in the future. The wily off-spinner took 185 wickets in a 52-Test career, while picking up 161 scalps from 144 PDI. The West Indies team faces Sri Lanka in three Tests from June 6-27.