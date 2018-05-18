Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that the anti-graft body had nothing to do with the upcoming general election as the bureau was working as per the law.

“We will continue to work as per the law which is our main aim and responsibility. We have nothing to do with pre or post-elections,” he said while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony at the NAB headquarters in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The national watchdog chief said that the NAB carries out alleged complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per the law. He said that in case of lack of incriminating evidence, the anti-corruption body closes the case on merit.

“The NAB does not believe in taking revenge as being a transparent and merit-based organization. The NAB believes across the board accountability against corrupt without caring about their position or status. NAB officers are performing their national duty for eradicating corruption from the country,” he said.

“It is the top priority of the NAB to ensure the early return of the hard-earned looted money of the people after recovering from fake housing and cooperative housing societies and Mudarba and Musharka business. The NAB is determined to ensuring the return of the looted money to the people considering it as its national duty,” he said.

The NAB chief returned Rs111 million to the affected people. He said that the NAB has so far returned Rs296 billion to different departments and the affected people after recovering from corrupt elements. He said that the NAB was firmly sticking to the policy of “accountability for all”.

The NAB chief also said he intended to convene a meeting of the Capital Development Authority, the Rawalpindi Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the Lahore Development Authority, the Peshawar Development Authority, the Quetta Development Authority and the Karachi Development Authority to chalk out a joint strategy to go after fake housing and cooperative societies and create awareness among the masses of their shenanigans so that they could invest in legal housing societies approved by the authorities concerned.