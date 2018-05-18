Share:

PESHAWAR - NAB KP has initiated inquiry against accused Fazl Ahad, owner of Blue City Housing Scheme at Rashakai Interchange, who in the garb of illegal housing societies cheated public of their hard earned money. Ahad, owner of the scheme, lured public to invest their hard earned money in their society on the promise to allot them plots. The accused after lapse of considerable time did not provide plots to any of the affectees. The scrutiny of record revealed that the accused was operating the scheme illegally without obtaining permission/NOC from concerned authorities. On the complaints of general public, NAB KP initiated inquiry into the scam.