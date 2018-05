Share:

Philanthropists donated Rs52,000 to the Nawa-i-Waqt Fund for Pakistanis Stranded in Bangladesh on Thursday. Details of the donations are as following: Abdul Samad of Township, Lahore, donated Rs40,000; Beyroz Bakht Qazi of DHA, Lahore, Rs10,000 and Gayyur-ul-Haq Athar of Sahiwal Rs2,000.