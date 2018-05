Share:

DUBLIN:- Irish batsman Niall John O’Brien thanked Pakistan cricket team for the tour to Ireland. He tweeted: “Thank you @TheRealPCB for coming and being part of our Historic rise. Top bunch of lads and a really enjoyable match. See you in Lahore for the Rematch.” The Irish handed batsman also hinted a tour to Pakistan by Ireland in near future stating: “See you in Lahore for the Rematch”. A Pakistan fan replied: “Anxiously waiting for you guys to come to Pakistan.”–Agencies