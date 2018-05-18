Share:

SIALKOT - Four Pakistanis were injured seriously in Indian shelling on border villages of Sialkot Working Boundary’s Shakargarh Sector in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victims include Faiz Allah Rakha and Waqas Mushtaq of village Sukho Chak and Adeem Shafiq (13) and Asif Mushtaq of village Abiyaal Dogar. Indian BSF resorted to the unprovoked intensified mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages on the first of Ramazan.

Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) targeted the civilian population in villages Sukho Chak, Abiyaal Dogar, Tughalpur, Agor, Sukmaal, Bhopalpur and Bhoorey Chak injuring the youth.

They were at the homes when some shells were fired injuring them seriously. The injured were admitted to a local THQ Civil Hospital. Their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Several cattle were also reportedly injured by Indian shelling. Indian BSF continued shelling the Pakistani border villages in Shakargarh Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary almost the whole of the last night intermittently.

According to the senior officials of the Punjab Rangers, the Indian shelling created panic and harassment among the local people. However, the Punjab Rangers responded instantly and effectively, besides, making the Indian guns silent, the Punjab Rangers officials added.

ACCIDENT: Two friends Raza and Abid were killed when an over loaded vehicle badly hit their motorcycle near village Dhalleywali-Head Marala , killing both of them on the spot. Police have registered a case against the fleeing accused driver. Both were laid to rest in their native graveyard at village Malkey Kalan amid sob and tears. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended their funeral.