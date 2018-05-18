Share:

PESHAWAR - At least one person was killed and 12 others including six security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into a vehicle of Frontier Corps in the Kachehri Chowk area of Nowshera on Thursday.

Locals said the suicide bomber was riding a bike and exploded his suicide jacket after approaching the FC vehicle. The FC vehicle was going from Islamabad to Peshawar when it came under the attack. After the attack, a heavy contingent of police and army cordoned off the blast scene.

Rescue 1122 Nowshera carried out relief activities and first aid to the injured before they were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital and district headquarters Hospital Nowshera. KP government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai said the security forces’ vehicle was the apparent target. The injured were identified as Sahibullah, Muhammad Haroon, Jawad, Hidayat, Bashir, Javed, Abdur Rahman, Adnan, Nooreen, Rashida and Afaq Ahmad and Tanveer Mahmood. District Police Officer Nowshera Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the suicide bomber used his bike in the attack.