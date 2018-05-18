Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Sukheke Police caught a notorious smuggler of KPK dramatically near Tawailywali village and seized 12.3kg chars hidden under the seats of his car. According to police source, the accused, who was later identified as Shahid Khan, son of Rustam Khan Patha of Charsada, was attempting to transport the drugs to the area. When he was on way to some villages, the police intercepted his without number plate car on Jhang Branch canal and during search recovered 12300 gram chars from the vehicle. The police arrested the accused and impounded the vehicle.