BUREWALA - An annual prize distribution of Divisional Public School, Burewala was held in the Fatimah Jinnah Hall.

A large number of students, their parents, officers, ladies and teachers were present on the occasion. The programme started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and students paid homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Na’at.

After Na’at, students of tender age dressed in colourful attire presented welcome song to greet respectable guests. Students of boys section, presented national song and it attracted the attention of the audience and earned applause. Students presented an English play, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Then group of students performed on national songs which spelled bound the audience and they shared the feelings of the students being patriotic. Spectators appreciated the presentation of students with clapping.

Principal Salahuddin Latif presented the annual report of session 2017-18, highlighting the good performance of the students in Matriculation Examination in Multan Board. He congratulated the proud winners of all the categories. He said that the school nurtured the students in such a way that they excel in life and remain beautiful human beings.

At the end, Vehari DC Ali Akbar, Deputy Director Development Madam Nadia Zia, Vehari CNA Khurram Saleem, Burewala Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar, Muhammad Jameel Bhatti and others distributed prizes to the students and teachers who performed good results in curricular and co-curricular activities. He congratulated the students on their best performance and advised them to continue their efforts to achieve their goals of life. He satisfied the parents that conductive environments would be ensured in school so that students would be able to excel in board examination. The programme ended with the recitation of national anthem.

Education is a process of acquiring, realizing and transmitting of knowledge to others and those who work hard in this field achieve immense goals in their lives, said Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti during an address to an annual prize distribution ceremony.

The DC congratulated and complimented the parents for their remarkable performance and expressed his vision of providing world class education to the students. He added that a multi-dimensional growth was needed to succeed in life. “Pakistan had given us identification. Patriotism should be developed amongst the students to make this country more shining in the world,” he pointed out.