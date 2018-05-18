Share:

Rawalpindi - A large number of private educational institutes in the capital are still conducting routine classes despite strict government orders to shut all the schools in the city from May 17, 2018.

A survey has revealed that the management of scores of private schools are violating the orders of Punjab government by not announcing summer vacations and issuing advance tuition fee vouchers to the parents.

Parents and students have protested against the schools’ managements and demanded Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Chief Minister Punjab to take action against the violators.

Punjab government has issued a notification directing the managements of private and government schools to announce summer vacations from May 2018 to 10 August 2018. A notification has also been issued barring the schools from charging summer vacation fee all at once.

However, the district government and education department high ups have turned deaf ears towards the issue.

Principals and staff members of several schools have forced the parents to submit three-month fee without delay or else the management would not announce summer vacations.

Nazir Khan, a relative of a 5th grade student enrolled in a private school, said the administration has informed the students that the school would close from June 10, 2018.

The administration has also issued separate three month fee vouchers to students including his nephew and instructed them to deposit fee without any delay.

“Where should we go and to whom should we lodge complaint against the private school mafia? We are helpless. Every year, government issues a notification barring school management from collecting three-month fee at once but the management of schools ignores the orders,” said Imran Ali, a father of two private school students.

Ms Shazia, a coordinator of private school chains, when contacted, said the management would close schools by June 10 after collecting three-month fee from students at once. She said the notification issued by Punjab government was enforced only for government-run schools.

“This is my school and I will apply my orders. I will not close my school by May 17 and will also collect fee from students,” said Muhammad Umar, principal of a private school in Bank Colony.

When approached, Executive District Officer (EDO) Education Tariq Mehmood Qazi said he had issued notices to 5 schools found involved in violation. EDO, meanwhile, also admitted because of shortage of staff, the department could not keep a vigil on 1800 government run and 5000 private schools in district. “It is impossible for us to keep a check on such a big number of schools,” he said. All Pakistan Private Schools Managements Association District President Abrar Ahmed Khan was not available for comment on the issue. Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal also refused to comment on the issue.

The areas where private schools are open despite government’s notification include Faizabad, Double Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Service Road, Sahi Chowk, Trolley Ada, Muslim Town, Ashraf Town, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Sixth Road, Seventh Road, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Pirwadhai, Peshawar Road, Misrial Road, Chakra, Westridge, Race Course, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Chakri, Dhamial, Hayyal, Bank Colony, Rasoolabad Sharif, Jorian, Dhamial Kalyal Road, Ahmed abad, Bakra Mandi, Tahli Mohri, Dheri Hassanabad, Lalkurti, Harley Street, Saddar, Katcheri, Civil Line, Rashid Minhas Road, Tipu Road, Rawal Road, Committee Chowk, Morgah, Gulshanabad, Kayal, Adiala Road, Tulsa, Dhoke Juma, Caltax Road, Gorakhpur, Adiala Village, Chontra and many other areas.