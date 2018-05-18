Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly witnessed rumpus of worst order on Thursday with treasury and opposition legislators resorting to physical clash following exchange of highly obnoxious remarks.

The House presented picture of battlefield wherein members from both sides of the political divide resorted to push and pull, fist and kick following exchange of derogatory remarks. The chair absolutely failed to control the situation as his repeated calls for maintaining order turned a deaf ear on the altercating legislators. Remarks of a treasury member Umer Farooq against top PTI leader sparked strong fury in the opposition camp. PTI’s Arif Abbasi’s insulting remarks against minority member Tariq Gill aggravated the situation to the extent of latter slapping the former and breaking his rosary. The situation normalized after opposition leader and Arif Abbasi, on the insistence of the chair, apologized from the minority member on insulting remarks. The House approved demands for grants to the tune of Rs85.4 billion in supplementary budget with majority vote, rejecting all cut motions moved by the opposition legislators.

The session started two hours and 55 minutes beyond the scheduled time with speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

Taking part in budget debate, PML-N’s Umer Farooq said that Rangers were performing duty at Jati Umra where leader of more than 20 billion people was residing. In contrast to that, he said, unethical practices were a routine at Bani Gala palace spreading over 300 kanal land. He went on to say that dance parties were arranged in one portion, liquor parties in the second while he could not describe what was happening in the third portion. The remarks triggered strong protest from the opposition.

Minority member from the PML-N Tariq Gill said that Nawaz Sharif was leader of the nation while Imran Khan was leader and father of Jews. Opposition legislators stood up and started chanting slogans of chor chor. Amid sloganeering, Tariq Gill rushed towards Arif Abbasi on remarks of choora. Though Arif Abbasi clarified that he used the word chor and not choora, infuriated Tariq Gill slapped him. The scuffle led to breaking of rosary of Arif Abbasi. The legislators from both sides of the political divide including females indulged in physical clash. Minority members staged a walkout to protest against derogatory remarks. They, however, returned to the House after Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Arif Abbasi tendered apology on the insistence of the chair.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed accused the provincial government of wasting hard earned money of public on useless projects during the last 10 years. He said that the government spent Rs15 billion in NA120 for winning by-elections. He said that even Quaid-e-Azam would have lost election in this constituency.

He said that PTI would go to Election Commission of Pakistan and NAB on the issue of huge spending in NA120 before by-elections. He said that Chief Minister was also accountable for daily expenses of Rs1.7 million on CM House. He He said that Sharifs have posted junior and incompetent officers on key posts to protect wrongdoings.

The House unanimously passed resolution to pay tributes to Col Sohail Abid and Havaldar Sanaullah who were martyred in terrorist attack in Baluchistan. The House also appreciated five year performance of the Punjab government and services of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

After the House approved Demands for Grants with majority, the chair prorogued the session.