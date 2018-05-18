Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government on Thursday promoted four officers to grade 21 and transferred 23 others.

As per notification, Secretary Excise and Taxation Dr Ahmad Bilal was promoted to grade 21 and his post was also upgraded. Member Board of Revenue Babar Shafi was promoted to grade 21 and directed to continue on the current position. Member Inquiries S&GAD Izhar Ahmad and Livestock Secretary Naseem Sadiq were promoted to grade 21 and directed to continue on current positions.

Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department Wahiduddin was relieved of his duties from Punjab. Federal government posted him as chief secretary Azad Kashmir. Haroon Rafiq Secretary Social Welfare Department was transferred and posted as secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries. Secretary Workers Welfare Board Waqar Hussain was transferred and posted as additional secretary Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Additional Secretary Finance Mohammad Jahanzeb was transferred and posted as Managing Director Board of Management Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority.

Dr Mohammad Saleh Tahir was relieved of duties as Managing Director Board of Management Punjab Procurement Regulation Authority. Mohammad Masood Noman, Personal Staff Officer to the Chief Minister, was transferred and posted as additional secretary, Finance Department. Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Office Ahmer Naik was posted as Workers Welfare Board Secretary. Nabeel Javed was posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department. Zaid bin Maqsood Secretary Chief Minister Office Punjab was transferred and posted as the Special Secretary (Expenditure and Corporate Finance), in the Department of Finance. Usman Ahmed Chowdhury, Programme Director of PRMP Special Secretary (expenditure and corporate finance) Finance. Irrigation Department Additional Secretary Naeem Ghaus was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Riaz was transferred and posted as DG Rawalpindi Development Authority while Capt (R) Ikram Ul Haq Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Attock. OSD Raja Anwar Jahangir was posted as Additional Secretary Finance. Deputy Secretary Cabinet Ali Shehzad was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Finance.

Haider Ali, Deputy Secretary Chief Minister’s Secretariat was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Local Government and Community Development. Omar Sher Chatha Personal Staff Officer to Chief Minister was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Cabinet. Abdul Shakoor Director Curriculum and Textbook was transferred and posted as Director (admin) Auqaf Organization. Afzal Ahmed, Additional Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister was posted as director production Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board. Deputy Minister Office Secretary Tariq Mahmood was posted as Additional Secretary Irrigation department. Mahtab Wasim Azhar deputy secretary Punjab Chief Minister Office was posted as Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region. Awaiting posting Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari was posted as Member Colonies Board of Revenue.

Contract of Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Punjab Safe Cities Authority was extended for one year.