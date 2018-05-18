Share:

KARACHI - Educationist and poet Professor Inayat Ali Khan said that he was shocked to listen last week the announcement of Sindh University, Jamshoro that in future, education will be continued only in English and Sindhi languages there.

He expressed these views as a chief guest Thursday at a seminar on ‘Promotion and Development of Urdu Literature’ at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University. Senior Journalist Mehmood Shaam presided over the conference.

Professor Inayat said that he failed to understand why step motherly treatment is being given to Urdu language which helped for the success of the Pakistan movement. He said there were two factors of our independence movement; one was ideology and second linguistics.

He said for these two reasons, Muslims of India started their struggle for the establishment of a Islamic state in this sub continent, that is why, he can say that without Urdu language creation of Pakistan was not possible, which is very necessary for the survival of this country.

The professor said that Urdu is a very beautiful language which bring closer to public with each other, but unfortunately we asked our children to study in English medium if they want a bright future for them.

Those who also addressed the conference were included prominent scholar and management trainee Syed Nusrat Ali, television actress Azra Mansoor, Poetess Sabeen Saif, atlantis publishers, CEO Farooq Ahmed, faculty members and students attended the conference.

Earlier, at the start of the conference, the students presented a theater on the personality of famous Urdu writer Saadat Hussain Manto.

Portraits of renowned Urdu poets, fiction writers, critics and intellectuals were displayed with their brief introduction at the university corridors.

The exhibition of the art of Urdu calligraphy was also held on this occasion. In his presidential address Journalist Mehmood said that now we may use technology for the promotion of Urdu language like English, German, French and other languages.