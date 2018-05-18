Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affair Khalil Tahir Sandhu has appealed to the nation to observe Friday (today) as ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’.

He said the day is aimed at at demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian brethren.

The minister said that Israel had broken all the record of brutality on the innocent people of Palestine in which more than 100 people embraced martyrdom in Israeli fire.

He said that the government and the people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Palestinian brethren and presenting their case at every forum.

Condemning the Israeli brutalities against the innocent and unarmed Palestinians, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Maulana Sirajul Haq has called upon the Muslim countries to sever diplomatic ties with America which has set up its Embassy in Jerusalem violating the territorial right of the Palestinians. Addressing a large crowd protesting against Israel’s brutalities on the Palestinians outside the Lahore Press Club, here yesterday the JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq said that the Muslim Ummah must come up with a clear roadmap for Palestine’s liberation as mere verbal condemnation of the Zionist terrorism was not enough. He said the ongoing Palestinian situation is a test of the Muslim ummah which needs to pursue a clear and common policy on the Palestine situation.

The JI chief said that the forces of Kufr (infidel) had weakened the Muslims by involving them in petty internal differences and the Muslim world would have to foil the enemy agenda by sinking its minor differences and forging unity in its ranks. He chief said the so called biggest champion of human rights, the US, had thrown a challenge to the Muslim world by shifting its embassy in Jerusalem and had virtually attempted to throw the entire into a war. He said the situation was a big challenge for the OIC. He stressed upon Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to personally attend the OIC meeting called by Turkey. Sirajul Haq urged the Muslim countries to expel the US envoys in their lands and call back their ambassador from the US. He was sure that such a bold step would force the US to yield because it could not remain cut off from the Muslim world for Israel’s sake.

He also urged the Muslim states to pull out of the United Nations and establish their own Muslims United Nations as the UNO had failed to protect the rights of the Muslims and implement its resolution on Palestine and Kashmir.

He deplored that the Muslim rulers had become slaves of the international establishment and due to this, the Muslim world had to face the present situation. He also urged the Pakistan media to raise its voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of MI Col Suhail Abid in a clash with terrorists.

In a condolence message, he said that Col. Suhail Abid had done his duty at the cost of his life and the nation was proud of him. He said that the services and the sacrifices of the armed forces for wiping out terrorism were commendable.

He prayed for the departed soldier and expressed his condolences with the members of the bereaved family. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the four army Jawans injured in the clash.