Afghan teen spinner signs for Hampshire

London - Hampshire announced the signing on Thursday of Afghan teenager Mujeeb Ur Rahman and New Zealand's Colin Munro for the Twenty20 Blast. Mujeeb will be available for the whole of the county's T20 campaign. Mujeeb has been a revelation since making his international debut at the age of just 16 in December and helping Afghanistan qualify for next year's World Cup in England. The 17-year-old also helped Afghanistan claim a historic win in Under-19 Asia Cup in 2017. Bowling a mixture of off-breaks, leg-spin and googlies, he has taken 35 wickets in 15 ODIs and two wickets in two T20s. "It is a great honour for me to play domestic cricket in England and I am very much looking forward to this latest challenge in my career so far," he said. "I hope I can help Hampshire register victories.”–AFP

Zimbabwe appoint Rajput as interim coach

HARARE - Zimbabwe on Thursday appointed Indian Lalchand Rajput as interim cricket coach to replace Heath Streak, who was sacked in March after failing to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. "Rajput is a highly qualified, vastly experienced and well-respected coach who was in charge when India won the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007," Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said. Lalchand, 56, will start work immediately ahead of a triangular T20 series involving Zimbabwe, Australia and Pakistan in Harare in July. Rajput coached Afghanistan in the last two years before his latest appointment. "Apart from his success with India, he was also Afghanistan's head coach and led them to Test status," ZC said. "As a player, Rajput was a solid opening batsman who played Test and one-day international cricket for India."–AFP

Faisal keen to take part in next PSL

ISLAMABAD – Quetta-born all-rounder Faisal Taj is keen to take part and perform in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in order to get place in the national team. Talking to The Nation, Faisal said that he went to USA and after playing in the franchise cricket league and performing exceptionally there, he became integral part of USA team. “I am keen to represent my country. I have contacted different PSL franchises to play for them and hopefully, I will get the chance to showcase my skills in next edition of PSL, where I might catch the eyes of the PCB,” he added. “I have received USA citizenship offer for my outstanding performances and got the right to represent USA, but I still want to play for Pakistan and if provided with an opportunity, I won’t disappoint the nation,” he concluded.–Staff Reporter

DHA Club win Don Bosco Basketball

LAHORE - DHA Club defeated hosts Don Bosco 58-48 to win the Don Bosco Summer Camp Basketball Tournament here at Don Bosco School. Chief guest Mehmood Butt distributed prizes among the winners. Also present on the occasion were Pakistan Basketball Federation secretary Khalid Bashir, associate secretary Syed Mudood Jaffery, Saqib Khan and others. The final saw Don Bosco's dominance in the first two quarters but DHA Club then made a strong comeback and gathered significant points to register an impressive victory. Adnan and Ahmed Bhatti scored 16 and 15 points respectively in winners’ title triumph while from Don Bosco, Adeel Raza and Malik Shan gathered 17 and 10 points respectively. Later, PBF official announced to conduct Ramzan Basketball Tournament from 10th to 15th Ramzan.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan to feature in BFA U12, U18 events

LAHORE – Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has announced the teams for the upcoming Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) Under-12 Baseball Championship and BFA Under-18 Baseball Championship. PFB president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has confirmed that Pakistan U-12 baseball team will participate in 10th BFA U-12 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 to be held in Taiwan from August 13 to 19, where besides Pakistan, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and India also will take part. He also confirmed that Pakistan team will also feature in 12th BFA U-18 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 to be played from September 3 to 10 in Miyazaki Japan, where participating teams are Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.–Staff Reporter