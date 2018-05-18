Share:

SIALKOT - A seminary student was sexually abused allegedly by the Khateeb of the mosque and teacher of the Madrassa in village Gangaal-Salaankey, Pasrur tehsil.

Cleric Qari Ashraf took the child to a small room adjacent to the mosque and forcibly committed the unnatural offence. The local people gathered there after listening to the victim’s hue and cry. People caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Phalora police have registered a case against the accused and sent him behind bars. The victim child was admitted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Local people have protested against the incident, demanding stern legal action against the accused.

Meanwhile, six armed accused forcibly kidnapped former councilor Imdad Hussain’s daughter and allegedly gang raped her after her abduction from her house in village Kotla Sakhiya-Motra, Daska tehsil. Police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery.

Some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped village Kotli Chamb Wali-Daska based labourer young daughter while she was shopping in Main Bazaar Daska City.

COPS DEMOTED: District police dismissed from service five police constables deputed at Othiyaan police check post for misconduct and negligence. The police also demoted head constable Naseer to constable rank. The constables include Farooq Butt, Naveed Arshad, Rehan, Imran and Ghulam Shabir (police driver).