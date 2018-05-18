Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two more members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said that PML-N MNAs Sahibzada Nazeer Sultan and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, both from south Punjab, announced to join PTI during a meeting with party Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala. Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was also present in the meeting. Some other politicians, mostly from districts Jhang and Chiniot of south Punjab also announced to join PTI that include former MPA Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, former MPA Ghulam Ahmed Khan Gadi, Colonel Ghulm Abbas Qureshi, Mian Zafar Mehmood, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad Khan and Mian Asif Kathia. Similarly, Sheikh Yaqoob and Mehr Sultan Sikander Bharwana also joined PTI.