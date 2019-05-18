Share:

LAHORE - The upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn a purse of $4million, the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that they will lift at Lord’s on 16 July. The total prize pot of $10 million will see the runners-up assured of $2 million and the losing semifinalists $800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament, being played across 11 venues from May 30, said the information made available here by the International Cricket Council (ICC) here on Friday. There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best playing each other in a round-robin format. According to ICC, the winners will earn $4,000,000, runners-up $2,000,000, losing semifinalists $800,000, winners of each league stage match $40,000, the teams that do pass the league stage $100,000.