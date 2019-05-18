Share:

SARGODHA - A 22-year-old girl was gang raped by three persons in village Sultanpur here on Friday.

According to police and the affected family sources, three accused identified as Azam, Asmat and Zafar abducted the victim Razia Bibi, a resident of Sultanpur village. The accused took her to a deserted place where they gang raped her. The accused left the girl in critical condition and fled away. The police have lodged an FIR on the application of victim’s maternal uncle namely Muhammad Asif and arrested Azam and Zafar while hunt for the arrest of Asmat is continued.

Meanwhile, the jail staff recovered narcotics from a prisoner in district jail. During snap-checking the jail staff found 70 grams of Charas from a prisoner identified as Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Amin colony. A case was registered against him by the Cantt Police on the report of superintendent district jail.