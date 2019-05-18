Share:

QUETTA : Police detained seven suspected persons in killing of three factory labourers in operations at Manju Shori and Notal area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, on special directives of top official of police Naseerabad, a police team raided a place and apprehended three alleged accused Ali Muhammad, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Azam near Manju Shori area. Four Proclaimed Offenders including Nasrullah, Ahmed Ali, Altaf and Imdad Hussain were apprehended from Notal area involved in different cases of crimes including murders and dacoities.

The police sources said that operations were continuing to arrest killers of three labourers in order to ensure protection of people in the area. Three labourers working in a local factory were killed in Nasirabad district. Further investigation was underway.