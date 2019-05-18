Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police Friday claimed to have arrested a man who badly tortured and shaved the head of a college girl in Lahore’s Factory Area police precincts.

The suspect was identified by police as Dashab Khan, a local resident. He was sent to lockup. Police sources said the accused tortured Sadia Bibi and shaved her head when her family rejected his marriage proposal.

Last week, Sadia was going to a college to attend annual examination when Dashab abducted the girl and took her to a house where he tortured and shaved her head. The victim could not appear in the examination on that day, a police official said. A police spokesman said Lahore DIG (Investigation) Dr Inam Waheed took notice of the incident and ordered the police to arrest the suspect. The Factory Area police also registered a criminal case against the accused on the complaint of the victim after local news channels flashed the story. The suspect was at large and he was arrested by police during a raid at a house on early Friday. Further investigation was underway.